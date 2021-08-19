Step 1: In a medium bowl, stir together 2/3 cup scalded milk, 1/2 cup butter, 1/3 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside until lukewarm.

Step 2: Pour 1/2 cup warm water into a separate large bowl. Sprinkle 2 packets yeast over water; stir to dissolve.

Step 3: Add lukewarm milk mixture, 3 eggs, 2 1/2 cups of the flour and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Beat until smooth.

Step 4: Stir in 1 1/2 cup raisins and additional flour, about 2 cups, to make soft dough.

Step 5: Turn out onto lightly floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes, adding additional flour as needed.

Step 6: Place dough in greased bowl; turn to grease top. Cover with dish towel and let stand until double in size, about 45 minutes.

Step 7: Punch dough down and turn out onto lightly floured work surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes.

Step 8: Divide dough in half; shape into loaves. Place each in greased 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Cover; let rise until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

Step 9: Heat oven to 350F. Bake loaves until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from pans onto rack. Cool to room temperature.