Mary Cassidy of Aurora sent in this recipe for raisin sandwich bread, which she cut out of the Chicago Tribune years ago and wanted to share with new readers. The recipe dates to the 1950s.
The bread is rich and dense — not soft and chewy like many processed breads. For breakfast, it makes wonderful toast and French toast — or just spread cream cheese on it. For a distinctive twist to lunch, make sandwiches filled with cold pork roast or fresh chicken salad. This recipe makes two loaves, and freezes beautifully. — Alicia E. Tessling, former Chicago Tribune Test kitchen director
Ingredients
- 2/3 Cups milk, scalded
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup warm water (105-115F)
- 2 (1/4-ounce) packages active dry yeast or 2 cakes yeast
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 5 1/4 Cups cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 Cup raisins
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, stir together 2/3 cup scalded milk, 1/2 cup butter, 1/3 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside until lukewarm.
Step 2: Pour 1/2 cup warm water into a separate large bowl. Sprinkle 2 packets yeast over water; stir to dissolve.
Step 3: Add lukewarm milk mixture, 3 eggs, 2 1/2 cups of the flour and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Beat until smooth.
Step 4: Stir in 1 1/2 cup raisins and additional flour, about 2 cups, to make soft dough.
Step 5: Turn out onto lightly floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes, adding additional flour as needed.
Step 6: Place dough in greased bowl; turn to grease top. Cover with dish towel and let stand until double in size, about 45 minutes.
Step 7: Punch dough down and turn out onto lightly floured work surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes.
Step 8: Divide dough in half; shape into loaves. Place each in greased 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Cover; let rise until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
Step 9: Heat oven to 350F. Bake loaves until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from pans onto rack. Cool to room temperature.