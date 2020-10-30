  1. Home
Pumpkin Pie Spiced Hot Chocolate With Coconut Milk

October 30, 2020 | 4:12pm
Move over, pumpkin spice latte
Photo courtesy of McCormick.

Turn hot cocoa from a mix into a luxurious treat by preparing it with coconut milk and pumpkin pie spice.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
196
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Thai Kitchen Coconut Milk
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 3 packets instant hot cocoa mix
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

Directions

Heat coconut milk and water in small saucepan until hot (not boiling). Remove from heat.

Stir in hot cocoa mix and pumpkin pie spice until dissolved. Serve immediately. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Protein3g5%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.4%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus121mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium277mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.2%
Sodium115mg5%
Water71gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.8%
Pumpkin Pie Spiced Hot Chocolate With Coconut Milk