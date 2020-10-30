Pumpkin Pie Spiced Hot Chocolate With Coconut Milk

October 30, 2020 | 4:12pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
Turn hot cocoa from a mix into a luxurious treat by preparing it with coconut milk and pumpkin pie spice.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Thai Kitchen Coconut Milk
- 1/2 Cup water
- 3 packets instant hot cocoa mix
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice
Directions
Heat coconut milk and water in small saucepan until hot (not boiling). Remove from heat.
Stir in hot cocoa mix and pumpkin pie spice until dissolved. Serve immediately. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Protein3g5%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.4%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus121mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium277mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.2%
Sodium115mg5%
Water71gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.8%