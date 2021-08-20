Step 1: While the dough is resting, heat a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook 1 (2-pound) pie or sugar pumpkin (halved, peeled, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes) until just tender, about 5 minutes; drain.

Step 2: In a large skillet over moderate heat, cook 1 small, finely chopped onion and 2 cloves minced garlic in 2 tablespoons olive oil, stirring, until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oregano, 1 tablespoon paprika and 1 seeded and chopped red bell pepper. Cook, stirring, about 1 minute.

Step 3: Add cooked pumpkin, 2 tablespoons kosher salt and 1/3 cup vegetable or chicken stock. Heat to a boil; lower heat to a simmer. Cook, covered, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 4: Uncover pan and simmer, stirring occasionally, until liquid is evaporated, about 3 minutes. Taste mixture; add additional salt, if needed.

Step 5: Cool filling completely. In a separate bowl, mix 1/4 teaspoon black pepper into 1 1/2 cups ricotta, set aside.

Step 6: Heat the oven to 400 F. Next, set up an assembly line to fill your empanadas.

Step 7: Roll the dough into a log about 12-by-2 1/2 inches; slice it into 12 equal pieces, each about 1-inch thick. Working with one slice at a time, roll dough pieces into circles about 8 inches in diameter and 1/4-inch thick.

Step 8: Put at least 2 full tablespoons of the pumpkin mixture onto each circle, followed by a tablespoon of peppered ricotta. Leave a rim of bare pastry about 3/4 inch around the edge; brush the rim with a little water. Fold pastry over the filling; shape into half-moons. Seal the edges by pinching with your fingers or using the tines of a fork. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 9: Place the empanadas on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them evenly. Brush with egg wash (made from 1 large egg lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water); poke three small holes into each empanada with a toothpick, so steam can escape during baking.

Step 10: Bake until pastry is nicely browned and the filling is piping hot, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately with your favorite salsa.