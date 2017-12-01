Pumpkin Cheesecake Blondie

This delicious blondie recipe is courtesy of Pastry Chef Andrea Upchurch of Magnolias and Blossom in Charleston.
Sift the all-purpose flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt together.
Beat the eggs with the whip attachment, gradually adding the sugar, until the eggs are thick and fluffy.
Evenly spoon the blondie batter into the greased baking pan. Set aside while you make the pumpkin cream cheese filling.
Slowly add the vanilla & melted butter. On low speed slowly blend in the flour mixture until just combined.
Stir in white chocolate chips.
Sift the all-purpose flour, cinnamon, & powdered sugar together.
Beat the cream cheese with sugar mixture until well blended. Add pumpkin purée and mix until well blended, scrape down and mix unitl smooth.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well and scraping the bowl throughout the process. Beat in vanilla & salt.
Put the cream cheese filling into a piping bag and pipe thick lines on top of batter.
Use a skewer or butter knife & pull through the piped lines back & forth. Bake the blondies for approximately 35 to 40 minutes, or until cake tester comes out clean.
Serve warm with spiced pumpkin ice cream, toasted pumpkin seeds and caramel sauce.
Melt the butter, salt, vanilla paste, & sugar in a heavy bottomed saucepan and stir over medium heat until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is thick and bubbly.
Slowly add the cream in small amounts, stirring constantly.
Return the mixture to a boil and whisk till completely smooth. Let cool to room temperature and refrigerate.
Drizzle over blondie.