Pumpkin Cheesecake Blondie
These might even be better than a chocolate brownie!
Dec 1, 2017 | 2:46 pm
By
Editor
Pumpkin Cheesecake Blondie

Magnolias 

This delicious blondie recipe is courtesy of Pastry Chef Andrea Upchurch of Magnolias and Blossom in Charleston. 

16
Servings
423
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Blondie Batter

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 8 ounces light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
  • 3/4 cups white chocolate chips (optional)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Filling

  • 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Caramel Sauce

  • 4 ounces butter
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions

Blondie Batter

Sift the all-purpose flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt together.

Beat the eggs with the whip attachment, gradually adding the sugar, until the eggs are thick and fluffy.

Evenly spoon the blondie batter into the greased baking pan. Set aside while you make the pumpkin cream cheese filling.

Slowly add the vanilla & melted butter. On low speed slowly blend in the flour mixture until just combined.

Stir in white chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Filling

Sift the all-purpose flour, cinnamon, & powdered sugar together.

Beat the cream cheese with sugar mixture until well blended. Add pumpkin purée and mix until well blended, scrape down and mix unitl smooth.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well and scraping the bowl throughout the process. Beat in vanilla & salt. 

Put the cream cheese filling into a piping bag and pipe thick lines on top of batter.

Use a skewer or butter knife & pull through the piped lines back & forth. Bake the blondies for approximately 35 to 40 minutes, or until cake tester comes out clean.

Serve warm with spiced pumpkin ice cream, toasted pumpkin seeds and caramel sauce.

Caramel Sauce

Melt the butter, salt, vanilla paste, & sugar in a heavy bottomed saucepan and stir over medium heat until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is thick and bubbly.

Slowly add the cream in small amounts, stirring constantly.

Return the mixture to a boil and whisk till completely smooth. Let cool to room temperature and refrigerate.

Drizzle over blondie.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
23%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
19mg
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
60g
46%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
198µg
28%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
164mg
16%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
11µg
0%
Folate, total
86µg
22%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
21mg
7%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Phosphorus, P
196mg
28%
Selenium, Se
14µg
25%
Sodium, Na
290mg
19%
Water
27g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
