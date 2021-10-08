Use leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make this simple pulled turkey chili. Don’t let the lengthy ingredient list dissuade you from trying this recipe. It looks intensive, but the chili comes together with some light vegetable chopping and a lot of simmering.
This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 jalapeno, deseeded and minced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 bell pepper, any color, cored and chopped
- 3 Tablespoons chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 Cup vegetable broth
- 1 Cup tomato sauce
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in their juices
- 1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained
- 4 Cups pulled turkey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional toppings: Diced avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced jalapenos and cilantro
Directions
Step 1: In a sauce pot over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 deseeded and minced jalapeno, 1 diced medium onion and 1 chopped bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
Step 2: To the sauce pot, add 3 tablespoons chili powder, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1 cup vegetable broth, 1 cup tomato sauce and 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in their juices. Stir for 30 seconds. Replace the pot’s top and allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add 1 (15-ounce) can drained red kidney beans, 4 cups pulled turkey and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for an additional 20 minutes.
Step 4: Serve with your choice of toppings, such as diced avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced jalapenos and cilantro.