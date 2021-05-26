Provencal Roasted Pepper and Fish Salad

Step 1: Heat oven to 375F on convection setting or 400F on conventional. Cut the 2 bell peppers in half through the stem; remove core and seeds. Cut into ¼-inch wide slices. Put in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Add 2 sliced onions, 2-3 cloves garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 tablespoons tarragon and 1 teaspoon thyme. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; toss well to make sure everything is coated with oil. Bake, stirring once or twice, until peppers are tender and onions are turning golden, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven.

Step 2: Heat broiler to high and position rack so it is about 6 inches below heat source.

Step 3: Sprinkle fish on all sides with salt and pepper to taste. Lay tomato slices from 2 tomatoes over the vegetable mixture in the pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with fish fillets. Drizzle with remaining 1 or 2 tablespoons oil.

Step 4: Broil 6 inches from heat source until fish almost flakes easily and is just a little golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. (Dish can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days; serve chilled or at room temperature.)

Step 5: To serve, line 4 shallow bowls with arugula or spinach. Use a spatula to transfer a portion of the fish and some of the vegetables to each bowl. Sprinkle generously with 1/4 cup basil. Serve with a drizzle of lemon juice.