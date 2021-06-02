Step 1: Fill a large pot with water, add a tablespoon of salt and place beside the cutting board as you set it to boil. Chop 5 pounds of potatoes evenly (quarter a medium potato; cut a larger one into sixths). Keeping water close will prevent potatoes from browning. Bring the pot to a simmer, skimming any impurities. Cook until fork-tender, easy to mash. About 15-20 minutes.

Step 2: Strain cooked potatoes. Place on a sheet tray to cool, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: While cooling, mince pickled onions and rough chop 1/3 cup fresh chives.

Step 4: Once cool, rough mash half the potatoes and place in a large bowl with the chunks. Add half the aioli and all the pickled onions and herbs. Fold together. Add more aioli if needed. Salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with some chopped scallions. (Serves 10-15 people.)