Get more out of your potato salad with this recipe. Pickled onions bring your potato salad to life with color and flavor along with red potatoes and fresh herbs. All brought together with a delicious aioli. Bring this dish to your next barbecue or cookout.
Ingredients
For the potato salad
- 5 Pounds red potatoes
- Pickled red onions, reserve a small amount of pickling liquid
- 1-2 Cup aioli
- 1/3 Cup fresh chives
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/3 Cup scallions
For the pickled onions
- 1 large red onion, sliced thin
- 1 Cup vinegar
- 1/2 Cup sugar (honey or agave)
- Any pickling spices you like (Black peppercorns, mustard seed, coriander seed, dill seed, etc)
For the tarragon aioli
- 3 eggs (1 whole and two yolks)
- 4 Cups a neutral oil (grapeseed, canola, vegetable)
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons whole-grain mustard
- 1/3 Cup fresh tarragon
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
For the potato salad
Step 1: Fill a large pot with water, add a tablespoon of salt and place beside the cutting board as you set it to boil. Chop 5 pounds of potatoes evenly (quarter a medium potato; cut a larger one into sixths). Keeping water close will prevent potatoes from browning. Bring the pot to a simmer, skimming any impurities. Cook until fork-tender, easy to mash. About 15-20 minutes.
Step 2: Strain cooked potatoes. Place on a sheet tray to cool, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: While cooling, mince pickled onions and rough chop 1/3 cup fresh chives.
Step 4: Once cool, rough mash half the potatoes and place in a large bowl with the chunks. Add half the aioli and all the pickled onions and herbs. Fold together. Add more aioli if needed. Salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with some chopped scallions. (Serves 10-15 people.)
For the pickled onions
Step 1: Place 1 large thinly sliced onion in ice water for 5-10 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, add 1 cup vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar, spices and a pinch of salt to a pot of water, simmer at a rolling boil until sugar dissolves.
Step 3: Drain onions from ice water and place them in a heat-safe boil. Pour pot ingredients over onions (straining through a sieve to remove seeds). Stick in the fridge to cool, minimum 10 minutes or overnight.
For the tarragon aioli
Step 1: In a blender, place one whole egg and two yolks. Blend on low speed, slowly adding 4 cups oil in a steady stream until it begins to thicken, like mayonnaise. (If it gets too thick, add a teaspoon of water at a time until thin enough to add remaining oil.)
Step 2: Turn off the blender. Add 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard, 1/3 cup fresh tarragon and a tablespoon of pickling liquid, season with salt and pepper. Pulse and taste for roundness and salt.