Elevate your traditional potato salad recipe with this French twist. Enjoy a lighter side of this mayo heavy dish. Add olives, tuna, green beans and more to this savory salad to create a Niçoise-inspired salad.

This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and was originally published in the cookbook, "Summer Cooking: Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Picnics, Patios, Grilling and More," on Chicago Tribune.