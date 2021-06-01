  1. Home
Potato Salad Niçoise

June 1, 2021 | 5:05pm
By
A lighter take on traditional potato salad
Potato Salad Niçoise
Bob Fila/Chicago Tribune

Elevate your traditional potato salad recipe with this French twist. Enjoy a lighter side of this mayo heavy dish. Add olives, tuna, green beans and more to this savory salad to create a Niçoise-inspired salad. 

This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and was originally published in the cookbook, "Summer Cooking: Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Picnics, Patios, Grilling and More," on Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
55 m
30 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
291
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds new red potatoes
  • 4 Ounces thin green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 can (6 ounces) albacore tuna, drained
  • 1 large tomato, peeled, seeded, diced
  • 1 anchovy fillet, minced
  • 1/2 Cup pitted, sliced black Kalamata olives
  • 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon minced parsley
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 shallot, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 hard-cooked eggs, sliced

Directions

Step 1: In a large pot, place 2 pounds of potatoes and salt and then fill with cold water to cover. Heat to boiling; simmer potatoes until tender, about 18 minutes. Add 4 ounces green beans; cook 2 minutes. Drain; set aside to cool slightly. Cut potatoes into quarters. In a large bowl, place potatoes, beans, 1 can of tuna, 1 diced tomato, 1 minced anchovy fillet and 1/2 cup olives; toss to combine. Set aside.

Step 2: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon parsley and 2 teaspoons mustard; slowly whisk in 1/4 cup oil. Whisk in 1/2 minced shallot, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour over potato mixture; gently toss to coat. Garnish with 2 hard-boiled eggs.

