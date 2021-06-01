Elevate your traditional potato salad recipe with this French twist. Enjoy a lighter side of this mayo heavy dish. Add olives, tuna, green beans and more to this savory salad to create a Niçoise-inspired salad.
This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and was originally published in the cookbook, "Summer Cooking: Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Picnics, Patios, Grilling and More," on Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds new red potatoes
- 4 Ounces thin green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 can (6 ounces) albacore tuna, drained
- 1 large tomato, peeled, seeded, diced
- 1 anchovy fillet, minced
- 1/2 Cup pitted, sliced black Kalamata olives
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon minced parsley
- 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 shallot, minced
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, place 2 pounds of potatoes and salt and then fill with cold water to cover. Heat to boiling; simmer potatoes until tender, about 18 minutes. Add 4 ounces green beans; cook 2 minutes. Drain; set aside to cool slightly. Cut potatoes into quarters. In a large bowl, place potatoes, beans, 1 can of tuna, 1 diced tomato, 1 minced anchovy fillet and 1/2 cup olives; toss to combine. Set aside.
Step 2: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon parsley and 2 teaspoons mustard; slowly whisk in 1/4 cup oil. Whisk in 1/2 minced shallot, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour over potato mixture; gently toss to coat. Garnish with 2 hard-boiled eggs.