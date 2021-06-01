Take your potato salad to another level with this recipe. This potato salad has every you love in a salad with the addition of dill, lemon zest and peas.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds pingpong-ball-size red potatoes, skins on
- 1 Cup frozen peas
- 3/4 Cups finely chopped red onion
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup snipped dill fronds
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, settle 3 pounds of potatoes. Cover with cold, salted water by 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, turn down to a low boil, and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a skewer, about 10 minutes. Drain.
Step 2: When potatoes are cool enough to handle (but still warm), halve them. Pile into a large bowl. Sprinkle in 1 cup peas (no need to defrost) and 3/4 cup red onion.
Step 3: Whisk together 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup dill, 2 tablespoons mustard, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour this dressing over potatoes. Mix gently with a soft spatula.
Step 4: Serve at any temperature.