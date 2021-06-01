  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lemon Dill Potato Salad With Peas

June 1, 2021 | 5:39pm
So creamy. So good.
Lemon Dill Potato Salad With Peas
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Take your potato salad to another level with this recipe. This potato salad has every you love in a salad with the addition of dill, lemon zest and peas.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
270
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds pingpong-ball-size red potatoes, skins on
  • 1 Cup frozen peas
  • 3/4 Cups finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1/4 Cup snipped dill fronds
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: In a large pot, settle 3 pounds of potatoes. Cover with cold, salted water by 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, turn down to a low boil, and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a skewer, about 10 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: When potatoes are cool enough to handle (but still warm), halve them. Pile into a large bowl. Sprinkle in 1 cup peas (no need to defrost) and 3/4 cup red onion.

Step 3: Whisk together 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup dill, 2 tablespoons mustard, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour this dressing over potatoes. Mix gently with a soft spatula.

Step 4: Serve at any temperature.

