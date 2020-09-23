Potato Leek Soup

Heat the olive oil in an large stockpot over medium heat.

Add the leeks and sauté until softened, about ten minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow leeks to brown. Lower the heat if necessary.

Season well with salt and pepper.

Peel the potatoes and quarter them. Add the potatoes to the stockpot and stir to combine.

Add the chicken broth to the vegetables in the stockpot and bring the soup to a boil.

Lower heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about fifteen minutes.

Puree the soup in a high-speed blender, a food processor -- working in batches if necessary - or using an immersion blender until smooth.

If using a blender or food processor, return the soup to the stockpot.

Add the cream and stir to combine.

Simmer until heated through. Adjust seasonings and serve hot.

Garnish with a dollop of sour cream or chopped herbs if desired.