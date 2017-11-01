  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Potato Gratin With Onions and Sage
There's nothing like some good old fashioned gratin to beat the winter blues!
Nov 1, 2017 | 3:15 pm
By
Editor
Gratin
iStock

This is a fantastic dish to serve along with your Thanksgiving meal. If you're feeling adventurous you can even make it with butternut squash instead of potato.

6
Servings
858
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 4 Cups thinly sliced onion
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped sage
  • salt and pepper
  • 6 Cups potato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1/2 Cup grated Fontina cheese
  • 1/2 Cup heated milk
  • 1 Cup fresh bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 2-qt. gratin dish.

Heat half the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, thyme, sage and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are lightly caramelized, about 15 minutes.

Season with half a teaspoon of salt and pepper to taste. Spread in the gratin dish. Return the skillet to medium heat, and add the remaining oil.

Toss the squash in the flour, letting the excess fall away. Add it to the pan and cook until it begins to brown in places on both sides, about 7 minutes.

Add the parsley, season with salt and plenty of pepper, cook for 1 minute more. Layer the onion over the onions, cover with the cheese, then add the milk.

Cover and bake for 25 minutes, then uncover, add the bread crumbs, and bake until the top is browned and the liquid absorbed. Around 25 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
61g
87%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
31g
100%
Cholesterol
141mg
47%
Carbohydrate, by difference
45g
35%
Protein
32g
70%
Vitamin A, RAE
58µg
8%
Vitamin B-12
4µg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
131mg
13%
Choline, total
103mg
24%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
23µg
1%
Folate, total
55µg
14%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
41mg
13%
Niacin
8mg
57%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
271mg
39%
Selenium, Se
29µg
53%
Sodium, Na
1028mg
69%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
124g
5%
Zinc, Zn
6mg
75%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.