Pork Chop with Peach Habanero Jam

Peaches and pork naturally go hand in hand, and nobody does it better than Matt Abdoo of the Pig Bleeker restaurant. Keep in mind that you have to brine the chops the day before so give youself a little time to prepare with this one.
Break down pork Roast or get 2 pork chops from butcher. Remove chime bones with boning knife and portion if necessary.
Place in Salt brine for 8 hours. Take out of brine and place chops in a roasting pan.
Season the pork chops with Salt, pepper, bbq seasoning.
Place in smoker. 45 minutes
In a small saucepan, on medium heat, add the peach puree, peach nectar, apple cidar vinegar and lemon juice. Wait for it to come to a simmer. Add the rest of the spices except the apple pectin and white sugar.
In a separate bowl mix the apple pectin and the white sugar together and then add to the saucepan.
Once you’ve added the pectin it will activate and start to thicken.
Pull the pork chop out the smoker and grill on each side for about a minute. Baste the pork chop with jam.
Let the chop rest for 3 minutes. Slice the pork chop and serve immediately.