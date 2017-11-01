  1. Home
Pork Chop with Peach Habanero Jam
Matt Abdoo makes this delicious, restaurant quality meal easy for anybody to prepare!
Nov 1, 2017 | 5:09 pm
By
Editor
Peaches and pork naturally go hand in hand, and nobody does it better than Matt Abdoo of the Pig Bleeker restaurant. Keep in mind that you have to brine the chops the day before so give youself a little time to prepare with this one.

2
Servings
112
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pork chops:

  • 2 bone in pork chops
  • For the brine:
  • 2 quarts water
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 sprigs of thyme

For the seasoning:

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon all purpose bbq seasoning

For the peach habanero jam:

  • 1 cup canned peach puree
  • ¼ cup peach nectar
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • Pinch of all spice
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon habanero
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose bbq seasoning
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ finely chopped bell peppers
  • ½ tablespoon apple pectin
  • 1/8 cup of white sugar

Directions

For the pork chops:

Break down pork Roast or get 2 pork chops from butcher. Remove chime bones with boning knife and portion if necessary.

Place in Salt brine for 8 hours. Take out of brine and place chops in a roasting pan.

For the seasoning:

Season the pork chops with Salt, pepper, bbq seasoning.

Place in smoker. 45 minutes

For the peach habanero jam:

In a small saucepan, on medium heat, add the peach puree, peach nectar, apple cidar vinegar and lemon juice. Wait for it to come to a simmer. Add the rest of the spices except the apple pectin and white sugar.

In a separate bowl mix the apple pectin and the white sugar together and then add to the saucepan.

Once you’ve added the pectin it will activate and start to thicken.

Pull the pork chop out the smoker and grill on each side for about a minute. Baste the pork chop with jam.

Let the chop rest for 3 minutes. Slice the pork chop and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
22µg
3%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Calcium, Ca
10mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
9µg
2%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
7mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
14mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
76mg
5%
Water
106g
4%
