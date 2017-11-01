Pork Chop with Peach Habanero Jam

In a small saucepan, on medium heat, add the peach puree, peach nectar, apple cidar vinegar and lemon juice. Wait for it to come to a simmer. Add the rest of the spices except the apple pectin and white sugar.

In a separate bowl mix the apple pectin and the white sugar together and then add to the saucepan.

Once you’ve added the pectin it will activate and start to thicken.

Pull the pork chop out the smoker and grill on each side for about a minute. Baste the pork chop with jam.

Let the chop rest for 3 minutes. Slice the pork chop and serve immediately.