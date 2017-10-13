Pomegranate Pie

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the pomegranate seeds, sugar, juice, vanilla extract, cornstarch, spices and ginger making sure to coat evenly.

Pour the mixture into the chilled pie base and spread evenly. Make a lattice top over the pie and trim the remaining strips. Then crimp the edges by gently pressing down with your index finger between you thumb and index finger of your alternate hand.

Mix an egg yolk with some water, and brush the surface of the pie.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 400°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes at 350°F until the filling bubbles.

Serve with vanilla ice cream.