Pomegranate Pie
This is a really simple pie to make with maximum wow power!
Oct 13, 2017 | 11:47 am
Pomegranate seeds
This pie has a really interesting texture to it that will keep you coming back for more. Even though sometimes alone the fruit itself can be a little overwhelming, the pie crust gives those flavors a hearty vehicle. Fun fact: The word pomegranate means apple with many seeds!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
364
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch)
  • 4 cups pomegranate seeds
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons of cornstarch
  • 1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the pomegranate seeds, sugar, juice, vanilla extract, cornstarch, spices and ginger making sure to coat evenly.

Pour the mixture into the chilled pie base and spread evenly. Make a lattice top over the pie and trim the remaining strips. Then crimp the edges by gently pressing down with your index finger between you thumb and index finger of your alternate hand.

Mix an egg yolk with some water, and brush the surface of the pie.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 400°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes at 350°F until the filling bubbles.

Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
65g
50%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
12µg
2%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
31mg
41%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
100mg
10%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
77µg
19%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
70mg
22%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
81mg
12%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
50mg
3%
Water
57g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
