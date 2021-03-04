This cheesecake is as pretty as it is delicious. Pomegranate molasses and mascarpone cheese give the filling rich flavor, which is highlighted by fresh pomegranate seeds on top and a crunchy lemon cookie base on bottom.
This recipe is by Beth Ebin.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 8 1/2 ounces lemon wafers, finely ground
- 10 Tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
For the filling:
- 20 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 Ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 Teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 4 Tablespoons pomegranate molasses
For the topping:
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
- Seeds from 2 large pomegranates
Directions
For the crust:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan.
Step 2: In a bowl, stir together 8 1/2 ounces lemon wafer crumbs and 10 tablespoons melted and cooled butter.
Step 3: Pat the wafer/butter mixture onto the bottom and sides of the springform pan (about 1 1/2-inches up the sides).
Step 4: Place the pan on a shallow baking pan and bake until golden, about 7 to 10 minutes. Leave the oven on.
For the filling:
Step 1: While the crust is cooling, make the filling. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat 20 ounces softened cream cheese, 8 ounces room temperature mascarpone cheese and 3/4 cup sugar until fluffy.
Step 2: Add 3 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Step 3: Add 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 4 tablespoons pomegranate molasses. Mix until combined.
Step 4: Pour the filling into the cooled crust and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, until the cheesecake is set and puffed around the edges but still wiggles slightly when the pan is shaken gently.
Step 5: Cool cheesecake slightly in springform pan on rack. Leave the oven on.
For the topping:
Step 1: While the cheesecake is cooling, make the sour cream topping. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup powdered sugar. Spread gently on top of the slightly cooled cheesecake.
Step 2: Return cheesecake to the oven and bake until topping is set, about 15 minutes.
Step 3: Let cheesecake chill for at least 8 hours. Before serving, sprinkle the top of cheesecake with pomegranate seeds (from 2 large pomegranates).