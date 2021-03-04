Step 1: While the crust is cooling, make the filling. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat 20 ounces softened cream cheese, 8 ounces room temperature mascarpone cheese and 3/4 cup sugar until fluffy.

Step 2: Add 3 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 3: Add 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 4 tablespoons pomegranate molasses. Mix until combined.

Step 4: Pour the filling into the cooled crust and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, until the cheesecake is set and puffed around the edges but still wiggles slightly when the pan is shaken gently.

Step 5: Cool cheesecake slightly in springform pan on rack. Leave the oven on.