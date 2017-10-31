  1. Home
Poison Apple Martini
This is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!
Oct 31, 2017 | 12:57 pm
By
Editor
Martini

Looking for the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit this October? Then you’re in luck as Foxwoods Resort Casino has created an original cocktail – the Poison Apple Martini – which is sure to wow friends and family alike at your next Halloween party. The Poison Apple Martini is easy to make and delicious, but drinkers beware: the whiskey isn’t the only spirit in this spooky cocktail!

1
Servings
172
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
  • 1 Ounce Sour Apple Pucker Schnapps
  • 2 Ounces Cranberry juice
  • 1 Ounce apple juice

Directions

Pour whiskey, schnapps and juice into a mixing glass filled with ice.

Use a spoon to stir until the mixture turns ice cold

Strain into a martini glass and garnish with an apple slice shaped like a half moon

Place plastic bat (available at any craft store) in the center of the moon

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
17g
19%
Carbohydrate, by difference
22g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
29mg
39%
Calcium, Ca
39mg
4%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fluoride, F
11µg
0%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Phosphorus, P
10mg
1%
Sodium, Na
36mg
2%
Water
133g
5%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.