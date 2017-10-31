This is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Looking for the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit this October? Then you’re in luck as Foxwoods Resort Casino has created an original cocktail – the Poison Apple Martini – which is sure to wow friends and family alike at your next Halloween party. The Poison Apple Martini is easy to make and delicious, but drinkers beware: the whiskey isn’t the only spirit in this spooky cocktail!