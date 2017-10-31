Looking for the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit this October? Then you’re in luck as Foxwoods Resort Casino has created an original cocktail – the Poison Apple Martini – which is sure to wow friends and family alike at your next Halloween party. The Poison Apple Martini is easy to make and delicious, but drinkers beware: the whiskey isn’t the only spirit in this spooky cocktail!
Pour whiskey, schnapps and juice into a mixing glass filled with ice.
Use a spoon to stir until the mixture turns ice cold
Strain into a martini glass and garnish with an apple slice shaped like a half moon
Place plastic bat (available at any craft store) in the center of the moon
Enjoy!