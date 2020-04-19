Plant-Made Peanut Butter Fudge

April 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of CONAGRA
Peanut butter lovers beware: this fudge is dangerously delicious.
Recipe courtesy of CONAGRA
Ingredients
- 1 jar (12 oz each) Earth Balance® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
- 6 Tablespoons coconut oil
- 3/4 Cups pure maple syrup
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt
Directions
Place peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt in a medium sized sauce pan.
Whisk on low heat until thoroughly combined, 2 to 3 minutes.
Line an 8x 8-inch dish with waxed paper. Pour fudge into the lined dish and spread evenly with a rubber spatula.
Allow to set 1 hour in the freezer. Lift wax paper up to remove the fudge, then cut into pieces. Return to freezer to store.
Serve chilled for best texture.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving141
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Protein3g6%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus48mg7%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium100mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.7%
Sodium23mg1%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%
