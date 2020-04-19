Plant-Made Peanut Butter Fudge

Place peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt in a medium sized sauce pan.

Whisk on low heat until thoroughly combined, 2 to 3 minutes.

Line an 8x 8-inch dish with waxed paper. Pour fudge into the lined dish and spread evenly with a rubber spatula.

Allow to set 1 hour in the freezer. Lift wax paper up to remove the fudge, then cut into pieces. Return to freezer to store.

Serve chilled for best texture.