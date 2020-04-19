  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Plant-Made Peanut Butter Fudge

April 19, 2020
No candy thermometer required
Plant-Made Peanut Butter Fudge
Photo courtesy of CONAGRA

Peanut butter lovers beware: this fudge is dangerously delicious.

Recipe courtesy of CONAGRA

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
141
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month
6 Dessert Recipes Made From Shortbread Cookies
Rice Made Sexy — 5 Great Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 jar (12 oz each) Earth Balance® Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 6 Tablespoons coconut oil
  • 3/4 Cups pure maple syrup
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt

Directions

Place peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt in a medium sized sauce pan.

Whisk on low heat until thoroughly combined, 2 to 3 minutes.

Line an 8x 8-inch dish with waxed paper. Pour fudge into the lined dish and spread evenly with a rubber spatula.

Allow to set 1 hour in the freezer. Lift wax paper up to remove the fudge, then cut into pieces. Return to freezer to store. 

Serve chilled for best texture.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving141
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Protein3g6%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus48mg7%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium100mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.7%
Sodium23mg1%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes