Pink Lemonade Cupcakes
Your favorite drink in a Cupcake!
Jul 19, 2017 | 11:35 am
Pink Lemonade Cupcakes for Summer

Cupcakes are the most versatile desserts out there — you can make them as a kids’ party dessert, as a birthday gift, or even just as a complement to a summer cookout. We had fun making these pink lemonade cuties — and the frosting is even better.

24
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Cupcakes:

  • 2 1/2 Cups cake flour
  • 1 Tablespoon baking flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 Cup buttermilk
  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • Zest from 3 lemons
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For the Pink Buttercream Frosting

  • 1/2 Cup strawberries
  • 3 Cups powdered sugar
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons cream
  • 1/2 Tablespoon strawberry extract
  • 1 Tablespoon clear vanilla extract

Directions

For the Cupcakes:

 

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line two standard-sized muffin tins with paper liners. In a small bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking flour, and salt. 

Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed, beat the egg whites until foamy. Slowly pour in the buttermilk while the mixer is still running. Set this mixture aside and clean your electric mixer.

Put the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of the mixer and rub them together with your fingers until the sugar becomes fragrant. Using the paddle attachment, add the butter and beat at medium speed for 5 minutes, until the butter and sugar are light in color.

Add the extract and beat until everything is mixed in. Add one third of the flour mixture, then half of the egg-white mixture and beat on a low speed. Repeat that process, ending by adding the final third of your flour mixture. Beat for a few more minutes to ensure the batter is well-mixed.

Separate the batter evenly among the cupcake tins and bake for 10-20 minutes, or until the cupcakes are springy and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then move to a cooling rack for another 20 minutes.

When the cupcakes are cool, top each one with a generous smear of buttercream.

For the Pink Buttercream Frosting

In a blender, purée strawberries. Push the strawberry purée through a fine mesh to remove the seeds, then set aside.

In a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the butter until light and fluffy. With the mixer still running, add the powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time until the buttercream is well combined. Slowly add the strawberry puree on low speed. Increase the speed to medium and whisk until smooth. Add the strawberry and vanilla extract until the mixture comes to a spreadable consistency.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
51g
39%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
37mg
4%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
6g
24%
Folate, total
45µg
11%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
157mg
22%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
299mg
20%
Water
5g
0%
