pink lemonade cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line two standard-sized muffin tins with paper liners. In a small bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking flour, and salt.

Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed, beat the egg whites until foamy. Slowly pour in the buttermilk while the mixer is still running. Set this mixture aside and clean your electric mixer.

Put the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of the mixer and rub them together with your fingers until the sugar becomes fragrant. Using the paddle attachment, add the butter and beat at medium speed for 5 minutes, until the butter and sugar are light in color.

Add the extract and beat until everything is mixed in. Add one third of the flour mixture, then half of the egg-white mixture and beat on a low speed. Repeat that process, ending by adding the final third of your flour mixture. Beat for a few more minutes to ensure the batter is well-mixed.

Separate the batter evenly among the cupcake tins and bake for 10-20 minutes, or until the cupcakes are springy and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then move to a cooling rack for another 20 minutes.

When the cupcakes are cool, top each one with a generous smear of buttercream.