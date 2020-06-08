June 8, 2020
A non-alcoholic, tropical twist on the classic Southern cocktail, the Pineapple Mint Julep is a mocktail designed for the adult palate.
This recipe is courtesy of Erin Ward, Beverage Director of Carmine's.
Ingredients
For the fresh sour mix
- 1 Ounce lemon juice
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- 2 Ounces simple syrup
For the Pineapple Mint Julep
- 3-4 chunks of pineapple
- 4 mint leaves
- 2 1/2 Ounces fresh sour
- 1 Ounce club soda water
Directions
For the fresh sour mix
Mix all 3 ingredients together.
For the Pineapple Mint Julep
Muddle pineapple and mint leaves very well.
Add fresh sour and soda and shake hard for 30 seconds.
Strain into wine stem packed with fresh ice and garnish with a pineapple wedge and sprig of mint.