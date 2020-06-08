  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Mint Julep

June 8, 2020
Add a tropical flavor to your favorite Southern drink
Pineapple Mint Julep

Courtesy of Erin Ward/Carmine’s

A non-alcoholic, tropical twist on the classic Southern cocktail, the Pineapple Mint Julep is a mocktail designed for the adult palate.

This recipe is courtesy of Erin Ward, Beverage Director of Carmine's.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Related Recipes
7 Julep Recipes You've Never Heard Of

Ingredients

For the fresh sour mix

  • 1 Ounce lemon juice
  • 1 Ounce lime juice
  • 2 Ounces simple syrup

For the Pineapple Mint Julep

  • 3-4 chunks of pineapple
  • 4 mint leaves
  • 2 1/2 Ounces fresh sour
  • 1 Ounce club soda water

Directions

For the fresh sour mix

Mix all 3 ingredients together.

For the Pineapple Mint Julep

Muddle pineapple and mint leaves very well.

Add fresh sour and soda and shake hard for 30 seconds.

Strain into wine stem packed with fresh ice and garnish with a pineapple wedge and sprig of mint.

Tags
best recipes
pineapple mint julep