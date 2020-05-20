Pineapple Carrot Cake Shaved Ice

Pineapple, carrots and pineapple juice are blended with warming spices to turn carrot cake into a frozen dessert.
Notes
Try using a variety of other frozen fruit in place of the pineapple, such as peaches or blackberries for a fruity twist
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups pineapple juice
- 2 Cups frozen pineapple chunks
- 2 Cups frozen sliced carrots
- 1 Cup ice
- 3 Tablespoons cream cheese
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
Directions
Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed, scraping down sides and stirring as needed, until mixture is smooth, about 3 minutes.
Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size). Cover with plastic wrap. Freeze 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.
To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls.
If desired, skip the freezer and serve straight from the blender for a delicious smoothie