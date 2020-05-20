  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Carrot Cake Shaved Ice

May 20, 2020 | 3:29pm
Treat yourself to the goodness of carrot cake in this icy treat

Courtesy of McCormick

Pineapple, carrots and pineapple juice are blended with warming spices to turn carrot cake into a frozen dessert.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
5
Servings
156
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Try using a variety of other frozen fruit in place of the pineapple, such as peaches or blackberries for a fruity twist

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cups pineapple juice
  • 2 Cups frozen pineapple chunks
  • 2 Cups frozen sliced carrots
  • 1 Cup ice
  • 3 Tablespoons cream cheese
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed, scraping down sides and stirring as needed, until mixture is smooth, about 3 minutes.

Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size). Cover with plastic wrap. Freeze 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.

To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls.

If desired, skip the freezer and serve straight from the blender for a delicious smoothie

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving156
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein2g4%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A441µg49%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.9%
Vitamin C47mg52%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron0.8mg4.6%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium409mg9%
Sodium259mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Water261gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%
