Pineapple Carrot Cake Shaved Ice

Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed, scraping down sides and stirring as needed, until mixture is smooth, about 3 minutes.

Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container (about 13x9-inch size). Cover with plastic wrap. Freeze 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture with a fork every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.

To serve, scoop or shave frozen mixture into serving bowls.

If desired, skip the freezer and serve straight from the blender for a delicious smoothie