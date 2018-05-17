Pimento Cheese Spread

Beat together Almond Breeze and cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Stir in remaining cheese, onion, Worcestershire, garlic powder and cayenne pepper until well mixed, then stir in pimentos. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors blend. Let come to room temperature then swirl spoonfuls into warm Creamy Southern Grits. Sprinkle with chives, if desired. This spread is also great on Blue Diamond Almonds Nut Thins Crackers, soft or toasted French baguette slices or celery sticks.