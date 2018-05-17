  1. Home
Pimento Cheese Spread

May 17, 2018 | 2:24 pm
Pimento Cheese Spread
Servings
Makes
3 cups

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Blue Diamond Original Unsweetened Almond Breeze
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Cups coarsely shredded sharp or extra sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 Cup coarsely shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 Cup finely minced onion
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce or to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste
  • 6 Ounces jarred pimentos, drained and patted dry between paper towels
  • Snipped fresh chives or green onion tops

Directions

Beat together Almond Breeze and cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Stir in remaining cheese, onion, Worcestershire, garlic powder and cayenne pepper until well mixed, then stir in pimentos. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors blend. Let come to room temperature then swirl spoonfuls into warm Creamy Southern Grits. Sprinkle with chives, if desired. This spread is also great on Blue Diamond Almonds Nut Thins Crackers, soft or toasted French baguette slices or celery sticks.

