Pesto Asparagus Egg Skillet

This savory skillet is just right for three or four people and doesn’t take long to make at all.
This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry’s
Notes
To make homemade bread crumbs, tear pieces of stale or day-old bread into pieces. Bake at 425F for about 15-20 minutes until crisp and golden. Let cool slightly and pulse in a food processor or blender.
Ingredients
For the skillet:
- 3/4 Pounds asparagus, untrimmed
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- 3-4 Tablespoons homemade or store-bought pesto
- 4 large Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
For the topping:
- 3 Tablespoons homemade toasted bread crumbs (see notes)
- Parmesan cheese, to taste
- Chili flakes, optional
Directions
For the skillet:
Hold the untrimmed end of the asparagus and using a vegetable peeler, shave the asparagus into thin ribbons. Set aside.
Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Place asparagus in the pan along with pesto and toss until the asparagus is well coated.
Let the asparagus cook for about one minute, then create four spaces for the eggs. Crack an egg into each space. Cook until the whites are set and the yolks are to your desired firmness, or for about 10-15 minutes. If the whites are not firming up, cover the pan or heat a small amount of oil in a separate pan and spoon over the egg whites.
For the topping:
Before serving, sprinkle with the bread crumbs, grated Parmesan and chili flakes, if desired.