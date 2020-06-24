Pesto Asparagus Egg Skillet

Hold the untrimmed end of the asparagus and using a vegetable peeler, shave the asparagus into thin ribbons. Set aside.

Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Place asparagus in the pan along with pesto and toss until the asparagus is well coated.

Let the asparagus cook for about one minute, then create four spaces for the eggs. Crack an egg into each space. Cook until the whites are set and the yolks are to your desired firmness, or for about 10-15 minutes. If the whites are not firming up, cover the pan or heat a small amount of oil in a separate pan and spoon over the egg whites.