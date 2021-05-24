  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pesto alla Trapanese

May 24, 2021 | 3:59pm
By
Bring the flavors of Sicily to your kitchen
lauraag/iStock via Getty Images Plus

There are numerous variations on pesto today, such as garlic scape and cilantro-packed pesto, but there’s also a lesser-known ancient take on pesto: pesto alla Trapanese. The sauce is made with garlic, salt, cheese, herbs, olive oil, vinegar and almonds. 

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
491
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Note: If tomatoes are in season, replace the canned and sun-dried tomatoes with 1 1/2 cup garden-fresh tomatoes.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup almonds, blanched
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • 1 can (28 oz.) chopped whole tomatoes
  • 1/2 Cup sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
  • 1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Dash of crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F. 

Step 2: Place 1 cup almonds on a baking sheet and toast until slightly brown, about 10 minutes

Step 3: Place the toasted almonds in a food processor along with 2 cloves garlic, 28 ounces canned tomatoes, 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/3 cup olive oil. Add a dash of crushed red pepper flakes to taste. Pulse about 10 times until the mixture is ground (but not puréed).

Step 4: To serve, toss the pesto with freshly cooked al dente pasta of your choice. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and a sprig of basil.

Tags
best recipes
dinner recipes
italian food
pasta recipe
pesto recipe
pesto pasta