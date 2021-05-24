Pesto alla Trapanese

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Step 2: Place 1 cup almonds on a baking sheet and toast until slightly brown, about 10 minutes

Step 3: Place the toasted almonds in a food processor along with 2 cloves garlic, 28 ounces canned tomatoes, 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/3 cup olive oil. Add a dash of crushed red pepper flakes to taste. Pulse about 10 times until the mixture is ground (but not puréed).

Step 4: To serve, toss the pesto with freshly cooked al dente pasta of your choice. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and a sprig of basil.