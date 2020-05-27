Peri-Peri Chicken Wings with Dipping Sauce

Coat your chicken wings in some South African-inspired peri-peri sauce and apricot preserves, and serve them up with a dipping sauce made of yogurt and cilantro.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the wings
- 2 1/2 Pounds chicken wings
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Fennel Seed
- 1/4 Cup apricot preserves
- 1/4 Cup peri-peri sauce
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
For the dipping sauce
- 1 Cup plain yogurt
- 2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
Directions
For the wings
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Arrange chicken wings in single layer on large foil-lined baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.
Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until chicken wings are cooked through and crisp.
Meanwhile, heat small skillet on medium heat.
Add fennel seed; cook and stir about 1 minute or until fragrant. Immediately pour out of hot pan to avoid over-toasting.
Finely crush seeds using a rolling pin or a mortar and pestle. Reserve 1/2 teaspoon for the Dipping Sauce.
Mix remaining fennel seed with apricot preserves, peri-peri sauce and melted butter in large bowl.
Add cooked chicken wings; toss to coat well.
For the dipping sauce
Mix yogurt, cilantro, sea salt and reserved fennel seed in medium bowl until well blended.
Refrigerate until ready to serve with chicken wings.