Peri-Peri Chicken Wings with Dipping Sauce

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Arrange chicken wings in single layer on large foil-lined baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until chicken wings are cooked through and crisp.

Meanwhile, heat small skillet on medium heat.

Add fennel seed; cook and stir about 1 minute or until fragrant. Immediately pour out of hot pan to avoid over-toasting.

Finely crush seeds using a rolling pin or a mortar and pestle. Reserve 1/2 teaspoon for the Dipping Sauce.

Mix remaining fennel seed with apricot preserves, peri-peri sauce and melted butter in large bowl.

Add cooked chicken wings; toss to coat well.