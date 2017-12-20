  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

The Perfect Healthy Snack: Almond Date Balls
A fun & quick no-bake snack
Dec 20, 2017 | 11:31 am
By
Editor

Date Balls 3 .jpg

date balls
Beth Warren

Now you have a healthy solution to your chocolate cravings.

For anybody who eats healthily most of the time, it's still difficult to curb those gnarly sugar cravings. This snack is the perfect blend of nutrition and taste in one!

This recipe is courtesy of Beth Warren

10
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almonds, raw
  • 1 cup pitted dates
  • ½ cup almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • pinch of kosher salt
  • unsweetened shredded coconut (optional)

Directions

In a food processor, blend the dates with the vanilla until smooth.

Add the almonds, almond butter, cinnamon and kosher salt to the food processor. The consistency should be like cookie dough.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and roll in the shredded coconut.

Store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
10g
11%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
16g
12%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
2µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Calcium, Ca
2mg
0%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Folate, total
1µg
0%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
4mg
1%
Sodium, Na
1mg
0%
Water
16g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.