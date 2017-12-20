The Perfect Healthy Snack: Almond Date Balls

For anybody who eats healthily most of the time, it's still difficult to curb those gnarly sugar cravings. This snack is the perfect blend of nutrition and taste in one!
This recipe is courtesy of Beth Warren
In a food processor, blend the dates with the vanilla until smooth.
Add the almonds, almond butter, cinnamon and kosher salt to the food processor. The consistency should be like cookie dough.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and roll in the shredded coconut.
Store in the refrigerator for up to a week.