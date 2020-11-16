  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Peppermint Christmas Puppy Chow

November 16, 2020 | 2:54pm
A holiday twist on a classic snack
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Puppy chow, also known as muddy buddies, is a childhood classic that gets a fun, festive holiday twist courtesy of candy canes and tons of white chocolate.

This recipe is courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
273
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 7 Cups Rice Chex cereal
  • 12 Ounces white melting chocolate
  • 5 candy canes , crushed with a few larger pieces remaining
  • 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar

Directions

Melt white chocolate over low heat on the stovetop, stirring often.

Pour Rice Chex in a big bowl.

When chocolate is melted, pour over the Rice Chex and stir gently.

Add the candy canes and stir.

Pour powdered sugar into a large ziploc.

Add puppy chow in batches and shake until coated.

Add candy cane sprinkles.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving273
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Protein2g5%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A88µg10%
Vitamin B120.9µg36.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.3%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)202µg51%
Folic acid116µgN/A
Iron6mg35%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus66mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium145mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium145mg6%
Sugars, added32gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.9%
Water0.7gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
christmas recipes
peppermint
snacks
winter recipes
muddy buddies
