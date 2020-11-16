November 16, 2020 | 2:54pm
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Puppy chow, also known as muddy buddies, is a childhood classic that gets a fun, festive holiday twist courtesy of candy canes and tons of white chocolate.
Ingredients
- 7 Cups Rice Chex cereal
- 12 Ounces white melting chocolate
- 5 candy canes , crushed with a few larger pieces remaining
- 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
Directions
Melt white chocolate over low heat on the stovetop, stirring often.
Pour Rice Chex in a big bowl.
When chocolate is melted, pour over the Rice Chex and stir gently.
Add the candy canes and stir.
Pour powdered sugar into a large ziploc.
Add puppy chow in batches and shake until coated.
Add candy cane sprinkles.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving273
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Protein2g5%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A88µg10%
Vitamin B120.9µg36.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.3%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)202µg51%
Folic acid116µgN/A
Iron6mg35%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus66mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium145mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium145mg6%
Sugars, added32gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.9%
Water0.7gN/A
Zinc3mg25%