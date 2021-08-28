August 28, 2021
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Food styling by Mark Graham
Peppered salami is sliced thinly then cooked to perfection in the oven. The slices become crisp as they cool, making an addictive snack while you're sipping a glass of wine or beer.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound peppered salami, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 2: On a wire rack set over a baking sheet, arrange (in a single layer) 1 pound thinly-sliced peppered salami. Place in oven until heated through and glazed, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Let cool on the rack; salami will crisp as it cools. Serve at room temperature.