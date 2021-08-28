  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Peppered Salami Crisps

August 28, 2021
Quite possibly the perfect game-day snack
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Food styling by Mark Graham

Peppered salami is sliced thinly then cooked to perfection in the oven. The slices become crisp as they cool, making an addictive snack while you're sipping a glass of wine or beer.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
107
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound peppered salami, thinly sliced

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F.

Step 2: On a wire rack set over a baking sheet, arrange (in a single layer) 1 pound thinly-sliced peppered salami. Place in oven until heated through and glazed, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Let cool on the rack; salami will crisp as it cools. Serve at room temperature.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
black pepper
crisps
Easy
finger food
game day
kid friendly
meat
quick
salami
sausage
snack
