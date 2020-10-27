Pepper Jack Green Bean Casserole

October 27, 2020 | 11:43am
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
Traditional green bean casserole gets kicked up a notch with the addition of pepper jack cheese. This dish is as simple as it is delicious and is a great addition to any Thanksgiving table.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can Campbell's Condensed Cream of Celery Soup
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 4 Cups cooked cut green beans
- 2 Cups French's Original Crispy Fried Onions
- 1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno
- 1 Cup red bell pepper
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
Mix soup, milk, beans, 1 cup crispy fried onions, cheese, bell pepper and cumin in 1 1/2 qaurt casserole.
Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes or until hot. Stir.
Top with remaining onions. Bake 5 minutes until golden.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving327
Total Fat19g28%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein10g19%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg22.5%
Vitamin C43mg48%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium236mg24%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)90µg22%
Folic acid22µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium411mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.7%
Sodium443mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.7%
Water194gN/A
Zinc1mg11%