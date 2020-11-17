Prepare an 8x8-inch pan by buttering and covering with 2 strips of parchment paper for easy removal.

In a large saucepan, combine brown and granulated sugar with milk and bring to a boil over medium-high heat stirring continuously.

Once boiling reduce heat to medium and continue cooking mixture, without stirring, until it reaches the soft ball stage, 238°F.

Remove saucepan from heat and add the butter, vanilla and maple extract, but do not stir.

Let the mixture cool undisturbed until it reaches 110 degrees F, about 20 minutes.

Once mixture is cool, stir until it turns creamy, and just starts to thicken, then add nuts.

Working quickly, pour into prepared 8x8-inch pan.

Place candy in the refrigerator for 2+ hours to chill and harden.

Cut into squares and serve.