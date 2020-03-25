Penne with Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta and Spinach

March 25, 2020 | 2:05pm
The feta cheese adds a salty creaminess to the olives and sundried tomatoes, and the spinach complements each of the flavors nicely. The refreshing pasta salad is also a great way to use up pantry staples.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound penne pasta
- 2 6-ounce cans black olives, drained and sliced
- 1 bunch scallions, white and light green part only, sliced
- 1 15-oz jar sun-dried tomatoes, drained and sliced
- 3 Ounces baby spinach, cut into ribbons
- 1/4 Cup pine nuts, lightly toasted in a dry skillet
- 2 lemons, juiced
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 10 Ounces feta cheese, diced
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Cook the pasta according to the package directions and drain.
While the pasta is cooking, combine the olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and pine nuts in a large bowl.
Add the drained pasta to the bowl and toss to combine.
While the pasta is still warm, drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Toss to combine.
Season well with salt and pepper.
When pasta has cooled, add the diced feta and toss to combine.
Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve at room temperature.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving788
Total Fat32g50%
Sugar32gN/A
Saturated10g50%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein29g58%
Carbs106g35%
Vitamin A178µg20%
Vitamin B120.8µg33.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg47%
Vitamin C46mg51%
Vitamin D8IU50%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K150µg100%
Calcium414mg41%
Fiber15g59%
Folate (food)121µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)121µg30%
Iron11mg60%
Magnesium221mg53%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus607mg87%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium2835mg60%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg65.5%
Sodium1045mg44%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg47.3%
Water137gN/A
Zinc4mg41%
