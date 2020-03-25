Penne with Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta and Spinach

Cook the pasta according to the package directions and drain.

While the pasta is cooking, combine the olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and pine nuts in a large bowl.

Add the drained pasta to the bowl and toss to combine.

While the pasta is still warm, drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Toss to combine.

Season well with salt and pepper.

When pasta has cooled, add the diced feta and toss to combine.

Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve at room temperature.