4.5
2 ratings

Peanut Butter Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 5:55pm
Now this is the type of sandwich we like

Courtesy of Krusteaz

If peanut butter cookies are your favorite, then why not put some chocolate between them and call it a sandwich?

Courtesy of Krusteaz

Ready in
24 m
15 m
(prepare time)
9 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package Krusteaz Double Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 Cup chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In medium bowl, stir together Krusteaz Double Peanut Butter Cookie Mix, butter and egg until well blended. Scoop dough by rounded teaspoon and place onto ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 8-9 minutes. Place chips on flat side of hot cookie; top with second hot cookie. Cool until chocolate has set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving194
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein2g4%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A25µg3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.4%
Phosphorus28mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium61mg1%
Sodium88mg4%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water3gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
