Peanut Butter Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 5:55pm
If peanut butter cookies are your favorite, then why not put some chocolate between them and call it a sandwich?
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
- 1 package Krusteaz Double Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 1/2 Cup chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In medium bowl, stir together Krusteaz Double Peanut Butter Cookie Mix, butter and egg until well blended. Scoop dough by rounded teaspoon and place onto ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 8-9 minutes. Place chips on flat side of hot cookie; top with second hot cookie. Cool until chocolate has set.
Servings18
Calories Per Serving194
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein2g4%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A25µg3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.4%
Phosphorus28mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium61mg1%
Sodium88mg4%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water3gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%