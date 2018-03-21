Pasta With Toasted Breadcrumbs and Tomatoes

Cooking Off the Cuff: sometimes, soggy crumbs make for a delicious dinner

I often use freshly crisped breadcrumbs or croutons as a topping for pasta: they add toasty flavor and crunchy texture. But a few weeks ago Jackie and I were taken to dinner at a lively Italian-Spanish restaurant, where an antipasto of tender artichoke hearts was sauced with a well-seasoned blend of breadcrumbs, herbs, garlic, lemony cooking juices and oil. The crumbs gave up their crispness as the liquid penetrated them, but they retained flavor and a gained a new texture, and I thought a similar approach would work as a pasta dressing, with tomatoes providing the liquid and much of the flavor.

But it’s winter, and decent tomatoes are hard to find. Still, I’d bought a pound of dark-fleshed Mexico-grown tomatoes from the supermarket: One evening we were desperate for a tomato for our hamburgers, no matter what. They weren’t full of flavor, but their texture and juiciness were unexpectedly good. When the remaining ones were slow-roasted with olive oil and salt, they turned into an excellent – well, almost excellent – basis for this pasta dish, though it is something we’ll have again at the height of the 2018 tomato season. Even with perfect in-season tomatoes, I will slow-roast them as in the recipe: For this dish, the more intense flavor and sauce-like texture will be a plus.

Note the absence of garlic, onions and herbs: this is a spare dish with just a few good flavors. That is not to say that you couldn’t add a clove of garlic, sliced and sweated, or some chopped herbs. Thyme, parsley or basil come to mind.

Try to use fresh breadcrumbs here. For crumbing, I buy a big (1.5 pounds!) Italianate white loaf, which I slice, leave to partially dry on a rack in a warm place, then bit by bit chop into crumbs in a blender (the food processor is not good for this task). It is not especially crusty, so I use the whole thing, crust and all. I then freeze the crumbs in a plastic bag and use them by the handful for everything from binding grated potatoes for pancakes to coating wiener schnitzel.

The tomatoes can be roasted up to two days in advance and refrigerated; the breadcrumbs too can be toasted in advance.