Pasta With Bean Marinara

Cook pasta accordingly.

Heat oil in skillet, then add chopped garlic, onion and mushrooms.

Cook ingredients for about 5 minutes on medium.

Add Marinara to skillet, then add the Cuban Black Beans and stir.

Let this cook for about 5 more minutes.

For each serving, place one quarter of the cooked pasta in a bowl, and top with one quarter of the sauce and cheese to taste. Makes 4 servings.