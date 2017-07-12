  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen

Pasta With Bean Marinara
Instead of meat sauce, this recipe uses bean sauce to make a delicious vegan Italian dinner
Jul 12, 2017 | 11:44 am
By
Editor
meatless marinara
The Better Bean Company

This recipe was contributed by The Better Bean Company.

This recipe is a protein-packed vegan alternative to your typical pasta with meat sauce. Skip the beef and use beans instead to kick the fiber, and the flavor, up a notch!

4
Servings
136
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Cuban spiced black beans, preferably Better Bean Cuban Black Beans
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2-3 baby bella mushrooms
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • One 16-ounce box penne pasta
  • One 24-ounce jar jar Marinara sauce
  • 4 Ounces vegan mozzarella cheese (or Parmesan if non-vegan)
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Cook pasta accordingly.

Heat oil in skillet, then add chopped garlic, onion and mushrooms.

Cook ingredients for about 5 minutes on medium.

Add Marinara to skillet, then add the Cuban Black Beans and stir.

Let this cook for about 5 more minutes.

For each serving, place one quarter of the cooked pasta in a bowl, and top with one quarter of the sauce and cheese to taste. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
11mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
52µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
179mg
18%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
8mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
261mg
37%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
478mg
32%
Water
17g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pasta
vegan
vegetarian
dairy free
dinner recipe
marinara
italian food