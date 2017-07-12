Pasta With Bean Marinara

This recipe was contributed by The Better Bean Company.
This recipe is a protein-packed vegan alternative to your typical pasta with meat sauce. Skip the beef and use beans instead to kick the fiber, and the flavor, up a notch!
Cook pasta accordingly.
Heat oil in skillet, then add chopped garlic, onion and mushrooms.
Cook ingredients for about 5 minutes on medium.
Add Marinara to skillet, then add the Cuban Black Beans and stir.
Let this cook for about 5 more minutes.
For each serving, place one quarter of the cooked pasta in a bowl, and top with one quarter of the sauce and cheese to taste. Makes 4 servings.