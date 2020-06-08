  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Party Punch

June 8, 2020
Guaranteed to get the party started
Party Punch

Courtesy of SUNNYD

Make enough punch for an entire party with this recipe, which mixes SUNNYD Orange Strawberry, lemon juice, ginger ale and fresh fruit.

This recipe is courtesy of SUNNYD.

 

Ready in
16 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
40
Servings
105
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces flavored gelatin mix (1 package)
  • 4 Cups white sugar
  • 13 Cups boiling water
  • 1 1/2 Cup SUNNYD Orange Strawberry
  • 16 Ounces lemon juice concentrate
  • 2 Liters ginger ale, chilled
  • 9 Ounces fruit (mix of blueberries and strawberries)
  • 1 orange

Directions

In a large bowl, combine gelatin and sugar.

Carefully stir in boiling water until mixture is dissolved.

Stir in SUNNYD Orange Strawberry and lemon juice concentrate.

Divide into two containers and freeze until solid.

To serve, place gelatin mixture in punch bowl, and break into pieces.

Pour ginger ale into punch bowl.

Slice the orange.

Add mixture of fruit to the punch bowl.

Pour into glasses and garnish with orange slice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings40
Calories Per Serving105
Sugar25gN/A
Protein0.7g1.5%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium4mg1%
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium32mg1%
Sodium9mgN/A
Sugars, added20gN/A
Water148gN/A
