4.5
2 ratings

Parsnips, Carrots and Celery Root With Nutmeg

November 17, 2020 | 11:56am
Roasted root veggie soup for your holiday spread
Ahanov Michael/Shutterstock

Root vegetables are hardly the most exiciting item on a holiday plate, but turn them into a soup, and well, now we're talking...

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
259
Calories Per Serving

Notes

It's easy to make this up to a day ahead and reheat it just before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 6 to 8 parsnips, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 carrots, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 celery root (celeriac), trimmed, peeled, cut into 1/2 -inch cubes
  • 1 Cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 Cup whipping cream
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 Cup minced fresh celery leaves or flat-leaf parsley

Directions

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook, stirring, until almost tender, about 4 minutes.

Add parsnips, carrots and celery root; toss to coat.

Add broth, cream and nutmeg; heat to a boil.

Lower heat to a simmer.

Cover; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, 45-50 minutes. (Add water by the tablespoonful as needed if mixture gets too dry.)

Puree the vegetables with an immersion blender or hand mixer; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve hot, or refrigerate, covered, overnight and reheat.

Stir in celery leaves or parsley just before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving259
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein3g7%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A403µg45%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.5%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E2mg17%
Vitamin K102µg85%
Calcium98mg10%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)97µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)97µg24%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus150mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium703mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.8%
Sodium426mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water203gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
