Parsnips, Carrots and Celery Root With Nutmeg

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook, stirring, until almost tender, about 4 minutes.

Add parsnips, carrots and celery root; toss to coat.

Add broth, cream and nutmeg; heat to a boil.

Lower heat to a simmer.

Cover; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, 45-50 minutes. (Add water by the tablespoonful as needed if mixture gets too dry.)

Puree the vegetables with an immersion blender or hand mixer; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve hot, or refrigerate, covered, overnight and reheat.

Stir in celery leaves or parsley just before serving.