Parsnips, Carrots and Celery Root With Nutmeg

Root vegetables are hardly the most exiciting item on a holiday plate, but turn them into a soup, and well, now we're talking...
Notes
It's easy to make this up to a day ahead and reheat it just before serving.
Ingredients
- 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 6 to 8 parsnips, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 4 carrots, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 celery root (celeriac), trimmed, peeled, cut into 1/2 -inch cubes
- 1 Cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 Cup whipping cream
- 1 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 Cup minced fresh celery leaves or flat-leaf parsley
Directions
Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Add onion; cook, stirring, until almost tender, about 4 minutes.
Add parsnips, carrots and celery root; toss to coat.
Add broth, cream and nutmeg; heat to a boil.
Lower heat to a simmer.
Cover; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, 45-50 minutes. (Add water by the tablespoonful as needed if mixture gets too dry.)
Puree the vegetables with an immersion blender or hand mixer; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve hot, or refrigerate, covered, overnight and reheat.
Stir in celery leaves or parsley just before serving.