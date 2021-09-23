The addition of egg in the cream mixture adds a rich custardy filling to this decadent side dish. The potatoes are shredded versus sliced, and a layer of sliced baguette is placed in the middle of the shredded potatoes. While it would be easy to make a meal out of these potatoes alone, this recipe goes great with a juicy steak or roast pork loin.
This recipe is from Beach House Pompano in Pompano Beach, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 large eggs
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 1/2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Teaspoon chicken base, such as Better Than Bouillon
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 Cups shredded potato, about 4 medium potatoes
- 1 small baguette, sliced 1/8-inch thick
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan
- Oil for pan
Directions
Step 1: Oil an 11-by-7-inch pan; set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Using a large bowl, combine 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 2 large eggs, 1 large egg yolk, 1 1/2 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 teaspoon chicken base. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix thoroughly until everything is incorporated and there are no lumps of cream cheese, set aside.
Step 3: Evenly spread 2 cups of shredded potatoes into prepared pan. Place a single layer of sliced baguette on top of potatoes making sure to completely cover. Sprinkle 1/8 cup grated Parmesan cheese evenly over bread.
Step 4: Spread the remaining potatoes evenly over cheese and bread. Pour the garlic-egg custard mixture over the top of potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/8 cup grated Parmesan cheese.
Step 5: Cover with foil and place pan inside a larger, deeper pan. Add enough water to the bottom pan so that the water level reaches halfway up the pan of potatoes.
Step 6: Bake for 1 hour. Remove foil and continue to cook until browned on top, about 10 minutes.