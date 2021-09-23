  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Parmesan au Gratin Potatoes

September 23, 2021
You'll never guess the secret ingredient
Beach House Pompano (Courtesy)
Beach House Pompano (Courtesy)

The addition of egg in the cream mixture adds a rich custardy filling to this decadent side dish. The potatoes are shredded versus sliced, and a layer of sliced baguette is placed in the middle of the shredded potatoes. While it would be easy to make a meal out of these potatoes alone, this recipe goes great with a juicy steak or roast pork loin.

This recipe is from Beach House Pompano in Pompano Beach, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
367
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 1/2 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 Teaspoon chicken base, such as Better Than Bouillon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 Cups shredded potato, about 4 medium potatoes
  • 1 small baguette, sliced 1/8-inch thick
  • 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan
  • Oil for pan

Directions

Step 1: Oil an 11-by-7-inch pan; set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Using a large bowl, combine 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 2 large eggs, 1 large egg yolk, 1 1/2 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 teaspoon chicken base. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix thoroughly until everything is incorporated and there are no lumps of cream cheese, set aside.

Step 3: Evenly spread 2 cups of shredded potatoes into prepared pan. Place a single layer of sliced baguette on top of potatoes making sure to completely cover. Sprinkle 1/8 cup grated Parmesan cheese evenly over bread.

Step 4: Spread the remaining potatoes evenly over cheese and bread. Pour the garlic-egg custard mixture over the top of potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/8 cup grated Parmesan cheese.

Step 5: Cover with foil and place pan inside a larger, deeper pan. Add enough water to the bottom pan so that the water level reaches halfway up the pan of potatoes.

Step 6: Bake for 1 hour. Remove foil and continue to cook until browned on top, about 10 minutes.

