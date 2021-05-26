Panzanella With Grilled Shrimp

One of our favorite summer dishes, panzanella, the bread and tomato salad of Italy, is changed up here, just a bit and with respect, by adding a skewer-ful of grilled shrimp. To us, it makes the perfect light meal. Greet that unexpected combination with wines up to the task, showing good acidity, like these French bottles. -Joe Gray
This recipe by Joe Gray was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound tomatoes
- 1 English cucumber
- 1/2 Cup sweet onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon vinegar
- salt, to taste
- 1 baguette, cubed in bite-size pieces
- 1 Pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
- vegetable oil
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 1 pound tomatoes, chopped in 1-inch pieces; 1 cucumber, diced; and 1/2 cup diced sweet onion. Stir in 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon vinegar; season with salt. Stir in half a day-old baguette, cubed in bite-size pieces. Let rest, stirring occasionally so the bread can absorb the vegetables' juices.
Step 2: Thread 1 pound shelled, deveined shrimp on skewers. Brush with a little vegetable oil to prevent sticking; season with salt.
Step 3: Grill over medium heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 4 minutes. Serve with the salad