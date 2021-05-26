  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Panzanella With Grilled Shrimp

May 26, 2021
Shrimply delicious
Chicago Tribune

One of our favorite summer dishes, panzanella, the bread and tomato salad of Italy, is changed up here, just a bit and with respect, by adding a skewer-ful of grilled shrimp. To us, it makes the perfect light meal. Greet that unexpected combination with wines up to the task, showing good acidity, like these French bottles. -Joe Gray 

This recipe by Joe Gray was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
9 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
432
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound tomatoes
  • 1 English cucumber
  • 1/2 Cup sweet onion, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon vinegar
  • salt, to taste
  • 1 baguette, cubed in bite-size pieces
  • 1 Pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • vegetable oil

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 1 pound tomatoes, chopped in 1-inch pieces; 1 cucumber, diced; and 1/2 cup diced sweet onion. Stir in 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon vinegar; season with salt. Stir in half a day-old baguette, cubed in bite-size pieces. Let rest, stirring occasionally so the bread can absorb the vegetables' juices.

Step 2: Thread 1 pound shelled, deveined shrimp on skewers. Brush with a little vegetable oil to prevent sticking; season with salt.

Step 3: Grill over medium heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 4 minutes. Serve with the salad

