jager beef soup

October 20, 2020
This healthy, hearty beef soup recipe has a touch of sour cream in it for a creaminess you won't be able to resist.
This recipe by Jeanne Jones originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 Pounds pounds well-trimmed boneless beef chuck shoulder or top sirloin steak, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 Teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, preferably sweet, chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes in juice, undrained, coarsely chopped
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) beef broth
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1 Cup each: dry white wine, water
- 1 medium baking potatoes, peeled if desired, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 3 Tablespoons each: sugar, sweet Hungarian paprika
- 1 Teaspoon each: salt, caraway seed, pepper
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground red pepper
- 12 Ounces reduced-calorie sour cream or non-fat plain yogurt
- Minced parsley
Directions
Brown beef cubes in oil in large Dutch oven over medium heat.
Add onion and bell pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add tomatoes, beef broth, tomato paste, wine, water, potatoes, carrots, sugar, paprika, salt, caraway seed, pepper, bay leaves and red pepper.
Heat to a boil; reduce heat.
Cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender.
Discard bay leaves.
To serve, ladle into serving bowls and top with sour cream or yogurt.
Garnish with parsley.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving297
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein16g32%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A386µg43%
Vitamin B120.8µg32.6%
Vitamin B60.7mg57.2%
Vitamin C44mg49%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K79µg65%
Calcium137mg14%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus236mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1000mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium539mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg58.3%
Water337gN/A
Zinc3mg25%