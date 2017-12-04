Pan-Fried Crab Cakes With Dill Sauce

In a medium sized bowl, gently mix crab, scallions, parsley, Old Bay and mayonnaise together. Start with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs and see if you need more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Fold in egg with rubber spatula until mixture just clings together. Add more crumbs if necessary.

Divide into 8 small cakes. Arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

Lightly dredge crab cakes in flour. Heat ¼ inch oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot, but not smoking. Pan-fry cakes until outsides are crisp and browned, 4-5 minutes per side. Serve hot with dill sauce on the side.