Pan-Fried Crab Cakes With Dill Sauce
These can be baked too, if you're trying to cut down
Dec 4, 2017 | 5:04 pm
Crab cakes are a really popular menu item, mainly because most people think they are really difficult to prepare. This recipe makes it easy for you to get that restaurant quality in a few easy steps.

Serve this with some fresh lemon wedges.

8
Servings
290
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dill sauce:

  • 1/4 Cup mayonaise
  • 1/4 Cup sour cream
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped dill
  • 2 Tablespoons capers, rinsed
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste

For the crab cakes:

  • 1 lb. lump crabmeat, picked over
  • 4 scallions, green part only, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2-4 Tablespoons bread crumbs, depending on moisture of crab
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • vegetable oil for frying

Directions

For the dill sauce:

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until flavors blend, about 30 minutes.

For the crab cakes:

In a medium sized bowl, gently mix crab, scallions, parsley, Old Bay and mayonnaise together. Start with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs and see if you need more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Fold in egg with rubber spatula until mixture just clings together. Add more crumbs if necessary.

Divide into 8 small cakes. Arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

Lightly dredge crab cakes in flour. Heat ¼ inch oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot, but not smoking. Pan-fry cakes until outsides are crisp and browned, 4-5 minutes per side. Serve hot with dill sauce on the side.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Sugar
11g
12%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
36g
28%
Protein
14g
30%
Vitamin A, RAE
224µg
32%
Vitamin B-12
4µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
39mg
52%
Vitamin E, added
5mg
33%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
25µg
28%
Calcium, Ca
524mg
52%
Choline, total
28mg
7%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
4µg
0%
Folate, total
609µg
100%
Iron, Fe
9mg
50%
Magnesium, Mg
194mg
61%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
22mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
9mg
100%
Phosphorus, P
475mg
68%
Riboflavin
2mg
100%
Selenium, Se
39µg
71%
Sodium, Na
448mg
30%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
27g
1%
Zinc, Zn
6mg
75%
