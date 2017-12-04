Pan-Fried Crab Cakes With Dill Sauce

Crab cakes are a really popular menu item, mainly because most people think they are really difficult to prepare. This recipe makes it easy for you to get that restaurant quality in a few easy steps.
Serve this with some fresh lemon wedges.
Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until flavors blend, about 30 minutes.
In a medium sized bowl, gently mix crab, scallions, parsley, Old Bay and mayonnaise together. Start with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs and see if you need more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Fold in egg with rubber spatula until mixture just clings together. Add more crumbs if necessary.
Divide into 8 small cakes. Arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
Lightly dredge crab cakes in flour. Heat ¼ inch oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot, but not smoking. Pan-fry cakes until outsides are crisp and browned, 4-5 minutes per side. Serve hot with dill sauce on the side.