Palta Reina or Stuffed Avocados
Even those who love chicken salad seldom ever make it — but these chicken salad-stuffed avocados make the perfect meal for one. You can even cheat with it and used canned chicken or something from your local prepared foods aisle.
Recipe courtesy of The Hungary Buddha.
Ingredients
- 1 large Hass avocado
- 4 - 5 Ounces chicken breast (1 breast)
- 1/4 Cup Fage 0% Greek yogurt
- 2 Teaspoons stone-ground Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon dried tarragon (or to taste)
- 2 Tablespoons dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon whole almonds, coarsely chopped (or silvered almonds)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Preheat the broiler.
Prepare the chicken breast by seasoning with salt and pepper on both sides. Place the chicken on a foil-lined baking sheet, and broiled on the first side for 7 minutes, flip and broil on the second side 5 minutes, adjusting depending on thickness. Alternatively, you can grill the chicken. Set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, coarsely chop or shred with two forks. Your preference.
In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, mustard, salt, pepper, tarragon, and parsley. Mix well and season to taste. Add to the shredded chicken along with the cranberries and almonds.
Slice the avocado in half and take out the pit. Divide the chicken salad mixture between the halves and serve.
Notes:
Avocados can be filled with tuna salad as well.