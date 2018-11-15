Palta Reina or Stuffed Avocados

Preheat the broiler.

Prepare the chicken breast by seasoning with salt and pepper on both sides. Place the chicken on a foil-lined baking sheet, and broiled on the first side for 7 minutes, flip and broil on the second side 5 minutes, adjusting depending on thickness. Alternatively, you can grill the chicken. Set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, coarsely chop or shred with two forks. Your preference.

In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, mustard, salt, pepper, tarragon, and parsley. Mix well and season to taste. Add to the shredded chicken along with the cranberries and almonds.

Slice the avocado in half and take out the pit. Divide the chicken salad mixture between the halves and serve.

Notes:

Avocados can be filled with tuna salad as well.