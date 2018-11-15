  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Palta Reina or Stuffed Avocados

By
Perfect for a delicious lunch for one
Stuffed Avocados

The Hungary Buddha

Even those who love chicken salad seldom ever make it — but these chicken salad-stuffed avocados make the perfect meal for one. You can even cheat with it and used canned chicken or something from your local prepared foods aisle.

Recipe courtesy of The Hungary Buddha

1
Servings
763
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 large Hass avocado
  • 4 - 5 Ounces chicken breast (1 breast)
  • 1/4 Cup Fage 0% Greek yogurt
  • 2 Teaspoons stone-ground Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon dried tarragon (or to taste)
  • 2 Tablespoons dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon whole almonds, coarsely chopped (or silvered almonds)
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat the broiler.

Prepare the chicken breast by seasoning with salt and pepper on both sides. Place the chicken on a foil-lined baking sheet, and broiled on the first side for 7 minutes, flip and broil on the second side 5 minutes, adjusting depending on thickness. Alternatively, you can grill the chicken. Set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, coarsely chop or shred with two forks. Your preference.

In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, mustard, salt, pepper, tarragon, and parsley. Mix well and season to taste. Add to the shredded chicken along with the cranberries and almonds.

Slice the avocado in half and take out the pit. Divide the chicken salad mixture between the halves and serve.

Notes:

Avocados can be filled with tuna salad as well.

Tags
CCN
avocados

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
50g
77%
Sugar
14g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
47%
Cholesterol
115mg
38%
Protein
50g
100%
Carbs
36g
12%
Vitamin A
75µg
8%
Vitamin B12
1µg
48%
Vitamin B6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C
26mg
28%
Vitamin D
0.7µg
4.6%
Vitamin E
7mg
44%
Vitamin K
108µg
90%
Calcium
170mg
17%
Fiber
16g
64%
Folate (food)
186µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
186µg
47%
Iron
4mg
20%
Magnesium
140mg
33%
Monounsaturated
29g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
21mg
100%
Phosphorus
558mg
80%
Polyunsaturated
8g
N/A
Potassium
1591mg
34%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.7mg
55%
Sodium
1132mg
47%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
25%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
31%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.