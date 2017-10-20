  1. Home
Oyster Stuffing

Thanksgiving stuffing with a twist
Oct 20, 2017 | 10:51 am
Stuffing
Lee Kum Lee

As you start to think about thanksgiving, it might be nice to make a stuffing that's a little different from your average. This recipe has a bit of an asian flair with the added oyster sauce, courtesy of Lee Kum Kee.

8
Servings
257
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 loaves French bread 3/4-inch cubes (12 cups)
  • 1/2 lb. sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups onions, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped celery
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ cup oyster Sauce
  • 2/3 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, melted
  • 18 oysters, shucked, drained, and chopped (3/4 cup)
  • 2 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain, reserving fat in skillet.

If bacon renders less than 1/4 cup fat, add enough oil to skillet to total 1/4 cup fat. Cook onions, celery, thyme, garlic, and pepper in fat in skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to bowl with bread cubes, then stir in bacon, parsley, butter, oyster sauce and oysters. Drizzle with stock, then season with salt and pepper and toss well.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
23%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
49mg
16%
Carbohydrate, by difference
12g
9%
Protein
19g
41%
Vitamin A, RAE
84µg
12%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
33mg
44%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
275µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
58mg
6%
Choline, total
6mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
38µg
10%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
29mg
9%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
96mg
14%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
1325mg
88%
Water
140g
5%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
