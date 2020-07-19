Orange Whipped Shortbreads

Preheat oven to 325°F and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

In a large bowl beat butter and powdered sugar for 3 minutes, until light and airy. Beat in flour, cornstarch, salt, vanilla extract, and orange zest, until well combined. Dough will be very soft.

Dust your hands with cornstarch, then form dough into balls about 1 tablespoon in size and roll into a ball.

Place on lined cookie sheets, leaving a little room for spreading. Cookies will not spread much as they bake. Optional: you can also press down top of each dough ball with a fork that has been dipped in cornstarch (to prevent sticking) for a flatter final cookie.

Bake for 14-16 minutes, or until tops look just set. The cookies will not brown, but will be done. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes before moving to a cookie cooling rack to finish cooling.

Store in an airtight container for up to a week.