Orange Clove Baked Ham

April 6, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
An orange glaze gives a refreshing citrus taste and whole cloves a warm aromatic flavor to baked ham.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Mustard, Ground
- 1 Teaspoon grated orange peel
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 ready-to-eat boneless ham, (3 pounds)
- 3 oranges, sliced thin
- McCormick® Cloves, Whole
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix brown sugar, mustard, orange peel and orange juice in small bowl.
Place ham in large foil-lined roasting pan. Place orange slices on ham. Push whole cloves into orange slices and ham.
Bake 1 hour, brushing with sugar mixture during the last 30 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving374
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein28g57%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B122µg65%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.7%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D49IU100%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.2%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus269mg38%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium619mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.7%
Sodium1779mg74%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg92%
Water137gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
