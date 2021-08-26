  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Orange-Braised Trout

August 26, 2021 | 10:28am
One pan dish for the win
Orange-braised trout recipe - one pan and just 15 minutes
Chicago Tribune

This dish is light and clean, and calls out for wines that are the same. Three selections — a Champagne, a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand and a gruner veltliner from California — will complement the braising citrus and still be fresh and light enough not to overpower the fish itself.

This recipe is by William Rice and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
688
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 whole rainbow trout, filleted
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons dry vermouth
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh dill

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven broiler.

Step 2: Place trout fillets skin side down in a single layer in an ovenproof skillet. Scatter 2 chopped green onions over trout; season with salt and pepper. Pour in 1/2 cup orange juice and 2 tablespoons dry vermouth or white wine; sprinkle with 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill.

Step 3: Heat to a boil over high heat. Transfer skillet to oven; broil until fish is opaque and firm to the touch, about 5 minutes.

Step 4: Remove trout and reduce sauce briefly on the stovetop, if you like. Serve trout over sauteed spinach, drizzled with the sauce. 

