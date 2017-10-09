The Only Waffle Recipe You Will Ever Need

Preheat the waffle iron to the regular setting.

Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together milk, egg yolk, and vanilla. Pour over the dry ingredients and very gently stir until halfway combined. Pour in the melted butter and continue mixing very gently until combined.

In a separate bowl (or using a mixer), beat the egg whites with a whisk until stiff. Slowly fold them into the batter, stopping short of mixing them all the way through.

Scoop the batter into your waffle iron in batches and cook until golden brown.

Remove and serve immediately with softened butter and warm syrup.