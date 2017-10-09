  1. Home
The Only Waffle Recipe You Will Ever Need
There's nothing like some fresh waffles for brunch!
Waffles are the ultimate comfort food for me and once you make this recipe, you'll never need to visit another diner again! 

6
Servings
232
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Cup sugar
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 Ounces salted butter, melted
  • 2 whole egg whites

Directions

Preheat the waffle iron to the regular setting.

Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a bowl. 

In a separate bowl, whisk together milk, egg yolk, and vanilla. Pour over the dry ingredients and very gently stir until halfway combined. Pour in the melted butter and continue mixing very gently until combined.

In a separate bowl (or using a mixer), beat the egg whites with a whisk until stiff. Slowly fold them into the batter, stopping short of mixing them all the way through.

Scoop the batter into your waffle iron in batches and cook until golden brown. 

Remove and serve immediately with softened butter and warm syrup.

