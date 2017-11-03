The Only Empanada Recipe You Will Ever Need

Empanadas are traced back to the northwest region of Spain, but what is fascinating about this delicious snack is that every region has their own rendition that came about centuries ago — Italy, France, Argentina, Chile, Mexico. The actual word empanada comes from the Spanish verb empañar, meaning to wrap or coat in bread using meat and cheese. In Latin America, empanadas are considered to be a very classic comfort food and the flavors, spices andvary depending on where you travel.
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Anthony Lamas executive chef of Seviche.
Cook the bacon with the onion until bacon fat is rendered and the onion is softened and slightly browned. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add in the greens in batches, stirring to incorporate the bacon and onion. Once all of the greens are in the pan, add red chile flakes, red wine vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until greens are to desired tenderness. Strain off liquid (potlikker) and reserve greens and potlikker in refrigerator.
Rub pork with all ingredients then marinate pork for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
In a preheated 400°F oven, roast the pork for about 45 minutes to an hour. You want to achieve a golden brown crisp exterior, be careful of burning. After the pork is browned, lower oven to 255°F and cover pork tightly with aluminum foil. Continue to roast for 4 hours or until pork is fork tender. Chop pork and reserve in refrigerator.
Mix dry ingredients, add lard and cut with pastry cutter or two knives until course and meal-like. Whisk egg and water together and add to flour mixture. Mix well and roll out to 3/4 inch thickness then cut into 5 inch circles with cookie cutter. Mix picked pork and drained collards and add 2-3 ounces of mixture to each empanada. Crimp edges tightly with fingers or fork making sure there are no air bubbles inside empanada. Refrigerate while making potlikker gravy.
Roast the vegetables in the oven at 325°F for 10 minutes to caramelize. Add ¼ cup tomato paste and 1 cup potlikker to blender with roasted vegetable mix. Blend until smooth.
To cook the empanadas you can either fry or bake them at 350°F until golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately.