The Only Empanada Recipe You Will Ever Need
Don't let these delicious treats intimidate you, they're easy to make
Nov 3, 2017 | 11:28 am
Empanadas
Empanadas are traced back to the northwest region of Spain, but what is fascinating about this delicious snack is that every region has their own rendition that came about centuries ago — Italy, France, Argentina, Chile, Mexico. The actual word empanada comes from the Spanish verb empañar, meaning to wrap or coat in bread using meat and cheese. In Latin America, empanadas are considered to be a very classic comfort food and the flavors, spices andvary depending on where you travel.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Anthony Lamas executive chef of Seviche.

12
Servings
522
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the country collard greens:

  • 12 quart pack of greens (washed thoroughly)
  • 2 Ounces crushed red chile flakes
  • 2 Ounces garlic
  • 1 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 Ounces salt
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 Cup bacon

For the roasted pork:

  • 3-5 Pounds pork shoulder or Boston Butt
  • 2 limes juiced
  • 2 oranges juiced
  • 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 pack Sazon seasoning mix (or achiote)
  • ¼ cup chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the empanada dough:

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoon lard
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup water

For the potlikker gravy:

  • 2 tomatoes
  • 1 yellow onion
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

For the country collard greens:

Cook the bacon with the onion until bacon fat is rendered and the onion is softened and slightly browned. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add in the greens in batches, stirring to incorporate the bacon and onion. Once all of the greens are in the pan, add red chile flakes, red wine vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until greens are to desired tenderness. Strain off liquid (potlikker) and reserve greens and potlikker in refrigerator.
 

For the roasted pork:

Rub pork with all ingredients then marinate pork for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

In a preheated 400°F oven, roast the pork for about 45 minutes to an hour. You want to achieve a golden brown crisp exterior, be careful of burning. After the pork is browned, lower oven to 255°F and cover pork tightly with aluminum foil. Continue to roast for 4 hours or until pork is fork tender. Chop pork and reserve in refrigerator.

For the empanada dough:

Mix dry ingredients, add lard and cut with pastry cutter or two knives until course and meal-like. Whisk egg and water together and add to flour mixture. Mix well and roll out to 3/4 inch thickness then cut into 5 inch circles with cookie cutter. Mix picked pork and drained collards and add 2-3 ounces of mixture to each empanada. Crimp edges tightly with fingers or fork making sure there are no air bubbles inside empanada. Refrigerate while making potlikker gravy.

For the potlikker gravy:

Roast the vegetables in the oven at 325°F for 10 minutes to caramelize. Add ¼ cup tomato paste and 1 cup potlikker to blender with roasted vegetable mix. Blend until smooth.

To cook the empanadas you can either fry or bake them at 350°F until golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
36g
51%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
13g
54%
Cholesterol
86mg
29%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
23g
50%
Vitamin A, RAE
27µg
4%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Calcium, Ca
67mg
7%
Choline, total
91mg
21%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
27µg
7%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
51mg
16%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
299mg
43%
Selenium, Se
35µg
64%
Sodium, Na
443mg
30%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
139g
5%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
More from USDA