The Only Empanada Recipe You Will Ever Need

Don't let these delicious treats intimidate you, they're easy to make

Empanadas are traced back to the northwest region of Spain, but what is fascinating about this delicious snack is that every region has their own rendition that came about centuries ago — Italy, France, Argentina, Chile, Mexico. The actual word empanada comes from the Spanish verb empañar, meaning to wrap or coat in bread using meat and cheese. In Latin America, empanadas are considered to be a very classic comfort food and the flavors, spices andvary depending on where you travel.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Anthony Lamas executive chef of Seviche.