Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon vegan butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 chopped onion and 2 cloves minced garlic; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent. Add 1/2 cup white wine and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until mostly evaporated.

Step 2: Add 2 cups mushrooms and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened.

Step 3: Add 4 cups rotini, 3 cups vegetable stock, 1 cup coconut milk, 3 tablespoons tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and a sprinkle of salt and pepper; stir to combine. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until the pasta is cooked.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lemon wedges alongside.

