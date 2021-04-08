  1. Home
One Pot Mushroom Stroganoff

April 8, 2021 | 1:02pm
Easy clean-up without sacrificing any flavor
Photo by Ashley Lima, courtesy Liv B's Easy Everyday

Although stroganoff is like a stew served over pasta, my version is made in one pot, saving you from washing a lot of dishes. This recipe uses mushrooms instead of beef, and the coconut milk and lemon juice replace the sour cream you will find in traditional stroganoffs. It’s an ultra-comforting winter dinner. -Olivia Biermann

Recipe courtesy of Liv B's Easy Everydayby Olivia Biermann.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
646
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon vegan butter
  • 1/2 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 Cup dry white wine
  • 2 Cups sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 4 Cups rotini pasta
  • 3 Cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 Cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 3 Tablespoons tahini
  • 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Lemon wedges

Directions

Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon vegan butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 chopped onion and 2 cloves minced garlic; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent. Add 1/2 cup white wine and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until mostly evaporated.

Step 2: Add 2 cups mushrooms and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened.

Step 3: Add 4 cups rotini, 3 cups vegetable stock, 1 cup coconut milk, 3 tablespoons tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and a sprinkle of salt and pepper; stir to combine. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until the pasta is cooked.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lemon wedges alongside.

