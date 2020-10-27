One Dish Chicken Broccoli and Rice Casserole

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix rice and seasoning packet in a 2-quart baking dish. Add boiling water and mix thoroughly. Top with broccoli florets and chicken. Cover tightly with foil or lid; bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender.

Sprinkle almonds over chicken and continue baking, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Remove from oven, cover, and let stand 5 minutes before serving.