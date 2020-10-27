One Dish Chicken Broccoli and Rice Casserole

October 27, 2020 | 4:53pm
Photo courtesy of Perdue.
This hearty chicken, broccoli and rice casserole combines all the best aspects of a casserole: It's comforting, delicious, easy to make and requires only four ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue Short Cuts Carved Chicken Breast, Original Roasted (9 oz.)
- 1 box 10 minutes broccoli flavored rice mix
- 2 1/4 Cups boiling water
- 16 Ounces frozen baby broccoli florets
- 2 Tablespoons toasted sliced almonds
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix rice and seasoning packet in a 2-quart baking dish. Add boiling water and mix thoroughly. Top with broccoli florets and chicken. Cover tightly with foil or lid; bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender.
Sprinkle almonds over chicken and continue baking, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Remove from oven, cover, and let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving112
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein10g20%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A122µg14%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.9%
Vitamin C70mg78%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Calcium51mg5%
Fiber0.4g1.5%
Folate (food)57µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)57µg14%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus128mg18%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.9%
Sodium45mg2%
Water182gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.6%