Old Fashioned
January 22, 2019
The granddaddy of all cocktails
Wild Turkey
There's nothing like a good old fashioned to help you unwind at the end of the day.
This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.
1
Servings
165
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Wild Turkey Bourbon
- 1/4 Ounce simple syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
Directions
Stir together ingredients. Pour over ice into rocks glass and garnish with orange peel.
Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101. For a spicier kick, use Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.
Nutritional Facts
Sugar
5g
N/A
Carbs
5g
2%
Calcium
0.9mg
0.1%
Iron
0.3mg
1.5%
Magnesium
0.7mg
0.2%
Phosphorus
2mg
N/A
Potassium
5mg
N/A
Sodium
4mg
N/A
Sugars, added
5g
N/A
