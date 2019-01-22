  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Old Fashioned

By
The granddaddy of all cocktails
Old Fashioned
Wild Turkey

There's nothing like a good old fashioned to help you unwind at the end of the day.

This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.

1
Servings
165
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Wild Turkey Bourbon
  • 1/4 Ounce simple syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions

Stir together ingredients. Pour over ice into rocks glass and garnish with orange peel.

Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101. For a spicier kick, use Wild Turkey Rye or Wild Turkey 101 Rye.

 

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
5g
N/A
Carbs
5g
2%
Calcium
0.9mg
0.1%
Iron
0.3mg
1.5%
Magnesium
0.7mg
0.2%
Phosphorus
2mg
N/A
Potassium
5mg
N/A
Sodium
4mg
N/A
Sugars, added
5g
N/A
