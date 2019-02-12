Old Fashioned With Brandied Cherry on Top
The classic old fashioned is made with bourbon or rye whiskey, angostura bitters and simple syrup. This recipe is adapted from the signature drink at Jack’s BBQ in Seattle and includes orange juice, homemade simple syrup and a brandied cherry on top. Jack takes the recipe several steps further by smoking the brown sugar and oranges in a smoker and soaking his cherries in brandy for 30 days, but we’ve made this recipe a bit simpler by leaving out the smoker.
Ingredients
- 2 large oranges
- 4 Cups dark brown sugar
- 4 Cups water
- Bourbon
- Angostura bitters
For the brandied cherries:
- 1 Cup brandy
- 2/3 Cups water
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 4 Cups sweet Bing cherries, pitted
Directions
Make a simple syrup by pouring the brown sugar into a saucepan, adding the 4 cups of water, and cooking on medium heat until the sugar is melted. Store in the refrigerator up to one month.
While the brown sugar syrup cooks, cut the oranges in half and squeeze out the juice. Store in the refrigerator for a week.
For the brandied cherries:
To make the brandied cherries, add the brandy, water and sugar to a saucepan and heat over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Fill two pint jars with the pitted cherries and pour the brandy mix over the cherries until covered. Screw the lids on the jars and refrigerate.
Take a 10-ounce highball glass and fill with a giant cocktail ice cube or a few smaller ones, then add 3 dashes of the angostura bitters. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the simple brown syrup. Add a very generous 1/2 tablespoon of the orange juice. Fill glass with 3 ounces of bourbon. Stir. Top with a brandied cherry and an orange twist.