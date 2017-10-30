Ocean Prime’s Berries & Bubbles

This cocktail adds dry ice for a touch of theatrics

With 14 locations nationwide, Ocean Prime can be found in nearly every metropolitan area. In addition to perfectly cooked steaks and beautiful seafood towers, the brand also prides itself on its cocktail program. One of its signature cocktails, the Berries and Bubbles, adds a bit of theatrics to happy hour with the dry ice-induced smoke billowing out. The bright not-too-sweet drink is topped with a splash of bubbly, which always adds a bit of celebration.