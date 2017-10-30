  1. Home
Ocean Prime’s Berries & Bubbles
This cocktail adds dry ice for a touch of theatrics
Oct 30, 2017 | 11:32 am
Berries & Bubbles
Courtesy

Berries & Bubbles

With 14 locations nationwide, Ocean Prime can be found in nearly every metropolitan area. In addition to perfectly cooked steaks and beautiful seafood towers, the brand also prides itself on its cocktail program. One of its signature cocktails, the Berries and Bubbles, adds a bit of theatrics to happy hour with the dry ice-induced smoke billowing out. The bright not-too-sweet drink is topped with a splash of bubbly, which always adds a bit of celebration.

1
Servings
184
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ Ounce Belvedere Citrus Vodka
  • ¾ Ounce Crème de Cassis
  • 1 ½ Ounce sour mix
  • 1 Ounce Domaine Chandon Brut
  • fresh berries
  • dry ice

Directions

1) Combine Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Crème de Cassis and sour in a mixing tin.
2) Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass containing a spoonful of berries and a piece of dry ice.
3) Finish cocktail with a float of Domaine Chandon Brut.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
31g
34%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
9mg
12%
Calcium, Ca
36mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Sodium, Na
340mg
23%
Water
33g
1%
